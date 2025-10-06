1-16th Infantry, 1st Army Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Master Gunner, Sgt. 1st Class Corey Smith Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Smith, a Master Gunner for Charlie (Bandido) Company, 1-16th Infantry, 1st Army Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division , speaks on the gunnery exercise being conducted by his company on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 02, 2025. Tank live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)