Sgt. 1st Class Corey Smith, a Master Gunner for Charlie (Bandido) Company, 1-16th Infantry, 1st Army Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division , speaks on the gunnery exercise being conducted by his company on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 02, 2025. Tank live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 10:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|984485
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-MA608-5279
|Filename:
|DOD_111343803
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-16th Infantry, 1st Army Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Master Gunner, Sgt. 1st Class Corey Smith Interview, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
