    1-16th Infantry, 1st Army Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Master Gunner, Sgt. 1st Class Corey Smith Interview

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Corey Smith, a Master Gunner for Charlie (Bandido) Company, 1-16th Infantry, 1st Army Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division , speaks on the gunnery exercise being conducted by his company on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 02, 2025. Tank live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 10:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 984485
    VIRIN: 251002-A-MA608-5279
    Filename: DOD_111343803
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st infantry division

