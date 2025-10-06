Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Razorback Range: 188th Wing JTAC B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Cox 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) Airmen complete a training exercise at 188th Wing Operations Group, Razorback Range, Detachment 1 at Fort Chaffee Joint Training Maneuver Base on Aug. 26, 2025. The exercise was intended to promote mission readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cox)

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razorback Range: 188th Wing JTAC B-Roll, by SrA Rachel Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    188th Wing Operations Group

