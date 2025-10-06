Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks Reflects on the People Who Shaped His Journey

Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks shares stories about the mentors, leaders, and peers who played a pivotal role in his career growth and development. (Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6amqO6qManc
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 06:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|984471
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-PK275-8149
|Filename:
|DOD_111343648
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
