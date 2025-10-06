Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks Reflects on the People Who Shaped His Journey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks shares stories about the mentors, leaders, and peers who played a pivotal role in his career growth and development. (Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
    .
    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6amqO6qManc

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 06:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984471
    VIRIN: 241203-A-PK275-8149
    Filename: DOD_111343648
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks Reflects on the People Who Shaped His Journey, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Earl Sparks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download