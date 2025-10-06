Join us for an inspiring conversation with Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks as he shares insights on family, his vision for the future, and his priorities for the 311th ESC. (Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6amqO6qManc
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 06:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|984468
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-PK275-8067
|Filename:
|DOD_111343635
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Centurion Lounge Episode 1 with Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
