    Centurion Lounge Episode 1 with Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Join us for an inspiring conversation with Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks as he shares insights on family, his vision for the future, and his priorities for the 311th ESC. (Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
    Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6amqO6qManc

    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 06:47
    Location: US

