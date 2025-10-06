Centurion Lounge Episode 1 with Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us for an inspiring conversation with Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks as he shares insights on family, his vision for the future, and his priorities for the 311th ESC. (Video by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6amqO6qManc