Kadena AB Fire Dept holds Open House

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, and Airman 1st Class Michael Slagle, firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak about an open house held during Fire Prevention Week 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. Fire Prevention Week occurs each calendar year across the United States in civilian, federal and military sectors and primarily aims to spread education and awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)