Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena AB Fire Dept holds Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, and Airman 1st Class Michael Slagle, firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak about an open house held during Fire Prevention Week 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. Fire Prevention Week occurs each calendar year across the United States in civilian, federal and military sectors and primarily aims to spread education and awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 01:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984463
    VIRIN: 251007-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111343605
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AB Fire Dept holds Open House, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Expeditionary Airfield and Emergency Services Officer
    AFN
    Emergency response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download