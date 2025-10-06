Sasebo Maritime Symposium

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 29, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), with the Kyushu Defense Bureau, hosts a maritime symposium onboard CFAS, Sep. 29, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 01:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984462
|VIRIN:
|250930-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111343604
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
