    Gion Junior High School English Tutoring COMREL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 02, 2025) – The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries Department holds an English tutoring community relations event at Gion Junior High School, Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 02, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 01:48
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    English tutoring
    CFAS Religious Ministries
    COMREL
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Gion Jr Highschool

