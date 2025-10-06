COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 02, 2025) – The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries Department holds an English tutoring community relations event at Gion Junior High School, Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 02, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 01:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984461
|VIRIN:
|251002-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111343587
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gion Junior High School English Tutoring COMREL, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.