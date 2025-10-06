250 Years of Naval Power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250909-N-EJ431-1022 NORFOLK (Sept. 9, 2025) A 30-second video produced for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage includes aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, submarines, landing craft air cushion, and rigid-hull inflatable boats, highlighting Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. (U.S. Navy video by Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Geneve M. Saria)