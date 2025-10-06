Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 Years of Naval Power

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Geneve Saria 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic

    250909-N-EJ431-1022 NORFOLK (Sept. 9, 2025) A 30-second video produced for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage includes aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, submarines, landing craft air cushion, and rigid-hull inflatable boats, highlighting Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. (U.S. Navy video by Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Geneve M. Saria)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 22:02
