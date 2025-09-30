U.S. Soldiers practice combative techniques during a field-training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. Combative skills is a vital skillset that teaches soldiers confidence, resilience and lethality in close-quarters combat. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984430
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-JR370-9105
|Filename:
|DOD_111342791
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Field Training, by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.