    XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Field Training

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers practice combative techniques during a field-training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. Combative skills is a vital skillset that teaches soldiers confidence, resilience and lethality in close-quarters combat. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Fort Bragg

