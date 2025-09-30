Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conduct tactical training during a field-training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. XVIII ABC participates in training events that demonstrate the ability to project combat power and win decisively should diplomacy fail. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984417
    VIRIN: 250930-A-SK843-8261
    Filename: DOD_111342504
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise, by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download