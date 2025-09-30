U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion conduct tactical training during a field-training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. XVIII ABC participates in training events that demonstrate the ability to project combat power and win decisively should diplomacy fail. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984417
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-SK843-8261
|Filename:
|DOD_111342504
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise, by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.