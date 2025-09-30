Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, stand at attention. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|984409
|VIRIN:
|251006-A-KK913-5202
|Filename:
|DOD_111342415
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade - National Anthem Pre-Tape 2, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.