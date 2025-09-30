Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Field Artillery Brigade - National Anthem Pre-Tape 2

    KUWAIT

    10.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, stand at attention. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 09:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984409
    VIRIN: 251006-A-KK913-5202
    Filename: DOD_111342415
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade - National Anthem Pre-Tape 2, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    national anthem
    anthem content

