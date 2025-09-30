Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Gunnery live fires to qualify on their platform from Sept. 29- Oct. 4, 2025 on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984396
|VIRIN:
|251004-A-MA608-3184
|PIN:
|984339
|Filename:
|DOD_111342068
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
This work, 1st Infantry Division Performs M1A2 Abrams Live Fire in Bulgaria, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.