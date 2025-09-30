1st Infantry Division Performs M1A2 Abrams Live Fire in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Gunnery live fires to qualify on their platform from Sept. 29- Oct. 4, 2025 on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank.