U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct support efforts to aid with a 5K for the Special Olympics and local law enforcement at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2025 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984395
|VIRIN:
|251003-Z-KP987-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111342037
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTF- Area Beautification and Interoperability, Special Olympics, by SGT Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.