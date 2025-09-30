Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crew rescues 2 people from alien venture off Isabella, Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues two people from an alien venture approximately 1 mile off Shacks Beach, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2025. It was reported there were seven people who left from Dominican Republic to the Puerto Rico on Oct. 2, 2025, and one is unaccounted for. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984387
    VIRIN: 251014-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_111341757
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    TAGS

    dominican republic
    search and rescue
    Puerto Rico
    alien migrant venture
    Sector Sân Juan
    USCG Air station borinquen

