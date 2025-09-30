Coast Guard crew rescues 2 people from alien venture off Isabella, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues two people from an alien venture approximately 1 mile off Shacks Beach, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2025. It was reported there were seven people who left from Dominican Republic to the Puerto Rico on Oct. 2, 2025, and one is unaccounted for. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen)