GO ARMY BEAT CHARLOTTE

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade and 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division conduct winter operations since their activation on June 6th, 2022,. The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. McConnville "I expect every soldier of this Division to be masters of their craft, of Arctic Warfare," further defining the mission set of the Arctic Angels. To not only operate in extreme cold weather and mountainous terrain, but to build and demonstrate mastery of it.