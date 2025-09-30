Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, talking about the resilience of our teammates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, talking about the resilience of our teammates, the successes achieved by the Task Force and welcoming the new rotation from the Alabama National Guard. Joint Task Force D.C. service members are a ready fit force representing the National Guard’s depth of expertise and talent. They are your neighbors, friends and family members who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984379
    VIRIN: 251003-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111341318
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, talking about the resilience of our teammates, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DC Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download