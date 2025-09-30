U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, talking about the resilience of our teammates, the successes achieved by the Task Force and welcoming the new rotation from the Alabama National Guard. Joint Task Force D.C. service members are a ready fit force representing the National Guard’s depth of expertise and talent. They are your neighbors, friends and family members who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984379
|VIRIN:
|251003-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111341318
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, talking about the resilience of our teammates, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.