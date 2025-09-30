MCRD San Diego Fox Company Graduation

The new Marines of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 3rd, 2025. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984373
|Filename:
|DOD_111341147
|Length:
|01:12:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
