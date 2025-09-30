National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Products Days

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. GEORGE MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Bassett and Matthew Montgomery

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) is the federal government’s one-stop-shop IT system for end-to-end personnel vetting — from initiation and application to background investigation, adjudication, and continuous vetting. NBIS emphasizes rigorous testing as a cornerstone of its product development process to ensure secure, reliable, and user-centric solutions. Through pilot programs, testing environments, and collaborative feedback loops, NBIS engages stakeholders across federal agencies and industry to identify and address implementation challenges before full-scale deployment. Events like "NBIS Product Days" provide real-time user feedback, enabling developers to refine system functionalities and align with Trusted Workforce 2.0 (TW 2.0) requirements.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 15:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 984369
    VIRIN: 250909-D-D0467-2001
    Filename: DOD_111341013
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FT. GEORGE MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DCSA
    NBIS
    TW2.0
    Trusted Workforce
    Product Days

