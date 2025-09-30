National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Products Days

The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) is the federal government’s one-stop-shop IT system for end-to-end personnel vetting — from initiation and application to background investigation, adjudication, and continuous vetting. NBIS emphasizes rigorous testing as a cornerstone of its product development process to ensure secure, reliable, and user-centric solutions. Through pilot programs, testing environments, and collaborative feedback loops, NBIS engages stakeholders across federal agencies and industry to identify and address implementation challenges before full-scale deployment. Events like "NBIS Product Days" provide real-time user feedback, enabling developers to refine system functionalities and align with Trusted Workforce 2.0 (TW 2.0) requirements.
