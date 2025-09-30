Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Security Forces Squadron weapons familiarization training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron complete heavy weapons familiarization training at Poinsett Range, Sumter, South Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025. This training prepares 169th SFS defenders for their annual heavy weapons qualification test to assess their lethal and non-lethal capabilities while engaging controlled targets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984359
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-CK893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111340928
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Security Forces Squadron weapons familiarization training, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Poinsett Range
    169th SFS
    South Carolina Air National Gaurd
    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download