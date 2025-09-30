U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron complete heavy weapons familiarization training at Poinsett Range, Sumter, South Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025. This training prepares 169th SFS defenders for their annual heavy weapons qualification test to assess their lethal and non-lethal capabilities while engaging controlled targets. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984359
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-CK893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111340928
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 169th Security Forces Squadron weapons familiarization training, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.