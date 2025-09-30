Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balli Army Airfield's Drone Innovations

    GERMANY

    10.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hunter Cochran, a Chief Data Officer in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment discusses the Balli innovation lab Oct. 3, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield, Germany. Balli Army Airfield is a significant site for U.S. Army operations, particularly in the development and testing of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 09:40
    Location: DE

    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

