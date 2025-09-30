Balli Army Airfield's Drone Innovations

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hunter Cochran, a Chief Data Officer in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment discusses the Balli innovation lab Oct. 3, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield, Germany. Balli Army Airfield is a significant site for U.S. Army operations, particularly in the development and testing of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
