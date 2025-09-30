M1A2 Abram’s Gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An M1A2 Abram’s main battle tank with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executes live fire gunnery, Oct. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability.Abrams live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)



Music permissions courtesy of Infraction via CapCut