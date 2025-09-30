Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M1A2 Abram’s Gunnery

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1A2 Abram’s main battle tank with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executes live fire gunnery, Oct. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability.Abrams live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Music permissions courtesy of Infraction via CapCut

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:06
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1A2 Abram’s Gunnery, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

