An M1A2 Abram’s main battle tank with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executes live fire gunnery, Oct. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability.Abrams live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
Music permissions courtesy of Infraction via CapCut
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984338
|VIRIN:
|251003-A-QU182-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111340617
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M1A2 Abram’s Gunnery, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
