    21st TSC Hosts the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge Test

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Grant Lucke, engineer officer, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, talks about the 21st TSC hosting the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Sept.- Oct. 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 03:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984327
    VIRIN: 251003-A-IR446-4992
    Filename: DOD_111340515
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

