Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Jason Pizza - Denver Broncos Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    09.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Pizza, the team south team medic of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, gives a shoutout to the Denver Broncos at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Sept. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 07:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984325
    VIRIN: 250922-A-UV833-2003
    Filename: DOD_111340477
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: ERBIL, IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Jason Pizza - Denver Broncos Shoutout, by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Military Advisory Group
    NFLBroncos
    shoutout
    Denver Broncos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download