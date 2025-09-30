SETAF-AF competes in Lion Warrior Gauntlet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) complete a series of physical endurance events during Lions Legacy on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. SETAF-AF personnel conducted the gauntlet as part of the Lions Legacy monthly physical training series, focused on enhancing warfighter readiness through unit cohesion and sustained physical fitness. (U.S. Army video Pfc. Destiny Baker)



