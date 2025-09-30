Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF competes in Lion Warrior Gauntlet

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Baker 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) complete a series of physical endurance events during Lions Legacy on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. SETAF-AF personnel conducted the gauntlet as part of the Lions Legacy monthly physical training series, focused on enhancing warfighter readiness through unit cohesion and sustained physical fitness. (U.S. Army video Pfc. Destiny Baker)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984324
    VIRIN: 251003-A-SK812-1001
    Filename: DOD_111340469
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Health and wellness
    Warrior Exercise (WAREX)
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    lionslegacy

