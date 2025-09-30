Drones – Lessons from Ukraine (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“On the front lines, there are so many drones. So, you are in a constant state of anxiety, waiting for something unknown.” The words of a former drone operator from Ukraine who’s been helping train troops from the United Kingdom and United States.

In Ukraine, drones have transformed the country’s fight for freedom. From the earliest days of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, drones have offered Ukrainian forces a cheap and effective way to try to level the playing field. They’ve had to innovate to avoid being overrun.



NATO is working to identify and apply lessons learned from Russia’s war against Ukraine through the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) based in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The centre is contributing to NATO’s deterrence and defence, and increase the ability of Allied and Ukrainian forces to operate effectively together.



NATO Allies are also learning from the experience of Ukrainian veterans.

In Poland veterans of the Ukrainian Army recently shared their knowledge of drone warfare with soldiers from the United Kingdom and the United States. In this video, we hear a former drone operator talk about his frontline experience with drones, and why sharing his knowledge with NATO troops is so important.

Former Ukrainian drone operator



“At the moment,

no action on the front line

can be carried out without a drone.

They are the eyes in the sky

that are constantly watching.”



DRONES

LESSONS FROM UKRAINE



THE WAR IN UKRAINE HAS SHOWN HOW

DRONES HAVE CHANGED MODERN WARFARE



THOUSANDS OF DRONES FILL

THE SKIES OVER UKRAINE’S FRONT LINES



JAVA

Former Ukrainian Armed Forces drone operator



Former Ukrainian drone operator



“I am Ukrainian and a former soldier. I took part in the liberation of many settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. On the front lines, there are so many drones that they remind you of a flock of birds. So, you are in a constant state of anxiety, waiting for something unknown.

At the beginning of 2024, I was seriously injured. After that, I retired.”



UKRAINIAN VETERANS HAVE BEEN SHARING THEIR KNOWLEDGE WITH NATO NATIONS



UK AND US TROOPS RECENTLY TRAINED

WITH THEM ON COUNTER-DRONE TECHNIQUES



Ukrainian former drone operator

It is a pleasure to talk and

a pleasure to share our experiences. They constantly have questions, they are interested in everything.

We don’t want any of our partners or allied countries to face the same problems that we are facing.



The Russian Federation has significant resources and capabilities in terms of electronic warfare.



So we use a type of drone that flies with fibre optics.



This type is not vulnerable to

electronic interference by their devices.”







NATO IS STUDYING LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE BATTLEFIELD



THROUGH A JOINT NATO–UKRAINE TRAINING CENTRE IN POLAND, STRENGTHENING DEFENCE SYSTEMS ON BOTH SIDES



NATO CONTINUES TO SUPPORT UKRAINE’S SELF-DEFENCE TOWARDS A JUST AND LASTING PEACE



This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.



