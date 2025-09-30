Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial gunnery training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. Gunnery is essential for maintaining the combat readiness and lethality of 1-3 Attack Battalion. It validates the proficiency of the AH-64E Apache crews, ensuring they can effectively employ their weapons systems to engage high-value targets. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984315
    VIRIN: 251002-A-GW687-1001
    Filename: DOD_111340405
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    wingsofvictory
    ItWillBeDone
    ReadyForwardTrusted

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download