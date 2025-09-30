video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial gunnery training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. Gunnery is essential for maintaining the combat readiness and lethality of 1-3 Attack Battalion. It validates the proficiency of the AH-64E Apache crews, ensuring they can effectively employ their weapons systems to engage high-value targets. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)