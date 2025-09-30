Soldiers assigned to 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial gunnery training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. Gunnery is essential for maintaining the combat readiness and lethality of 1-3 Attack Battalion. It validates the proficiency of the AH-64E Apache crews, ensuring they can effectively employ their weapons systems to engage high-value targets. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 07:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984315
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111340405
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.