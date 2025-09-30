1st MAW Marines, JGSDF strengthen readiness during Resolute Dragon 25

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) train alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members with 1st Helicopter Brigade at a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11–21, 2025. 1st MAW Marines and JGSDF members demonstrated seamless teamwork and coordination strengthening bilateral readiness and reinforcing strategic partnerships between them during the exercise. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock:
Steel and Fire composed by Thesieryj/stock.adobe.com
Sport Rock Energy Drive composed by Thesieryj/stock.adobe.com
Aggressive Momentum composed by Bubble/stock.adobe.com
Timid composed by Auburn Rose/stock.adobe.com
|09.21.2025
|10.02.2025 23:56
|Video Productions
|984311
|250921-M-DG788-1001
|001001
|DOD_111340323
|00:03:21
|Location:
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
