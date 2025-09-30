1st MAW Marines, JGSDF strengthen readiness during Resolute Dragon 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) train alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members with 1st Helicopter Brigade at a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11–21, 2025. 1st MAW Marines and JGSDF members demonstrated seamless teamwork and coordination strengthening bilateral readiness and reinforcing strategic partnerships between them during the exercise. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock:

Steel and Fire composed by Thesieryj/stock.adobe.com

Sport Rock Energy Drive composed by Thesieryj/stock.adobe.com

Aggressive Momentum composed by Bubble/stock.adobe.com

Timid composed by Auburn Rose/stock.adobe.com