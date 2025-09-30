Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MAW Marines, JGSDF strengthen readiness during Resolute Dragon 25

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) train alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members with 1st Helicopter Brigade at a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11–21, 2025. 1st MAW Marines and JGSDF members demonstrated seamless teamwork and coordination strengthening bilateral readiness and reinforcing strategic partnerships between them during the exercise. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    HMLA-169
    1st MAW
    MWSS-172
    JSDF
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25

