    Cybersecurity Month Tips

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    84th Training Command

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Pedro Quiroga, an Information Technology Specialist with the 84th training Command give tips for cybersecurity awareness month, September 14, 2025, at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 984308
    VIRIN: 250914-A-BM388-9481
    Filename: DOD_111340274
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Cybersecurity
    Army Resereve
    84th Training Command

