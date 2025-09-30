Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    256 IBCT Relieves the 39th Military Police Company

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Sgt. Michael Booker, Liaison Officer, Louisiana National Guard, speaks about the 256 Infantry Brigade Combat Team taking over for the 239th Military Police Company at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., Sept. 26, 2025.About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Danny Hough)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 18:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 984307
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-EU703-1001
    Filename: DOD_111340130
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

