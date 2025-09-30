256 IBCT Relieves the 39th Military Police Company

1st Sgt. Michael Booker, Liaison Officer, Louisiana National Guard, speaks about the 256 Infantry Brigade Combat Team taking over for the 239th Military Police Company at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., Sept. 26, 2025.About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Danny Hough)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 18:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|984307
|VIRIN:
|250926-Z-EU703-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111340130
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
