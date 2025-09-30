Invasive European Frogbit Sampling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Buffalo District Biologist's Rebecca Cash, Allison Stefanelli and Jen Brancho, were collecting samples of the aquatic invasive species, European Frogbit, that will be sent to the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development Center (ERDC), Oak Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2025.

The team at ERDC will use the samples to better understand the life stages and surrounding habitat to learn how to better manage the invasive species. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)