    Invasive European Frogbit Sampling

    OAK HARBOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo District Biologist's Rebecca Cash, Allison Stefanelli and Jen Brancho, were collecting samples of the aquatic invasive species, European Frogbit, that will be sent to the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development Center (ERDC), Oak Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2025.
    The team at ERDC will use the samples to better understand the life stages and surrounding habitat to learn how to better manage the invasive species. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 16:28
    Location: OAK HARBOR, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Oak Harbor
    Invasive Species
    Corps of Eningeers
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    European Frogbit

