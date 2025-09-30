XVIII Airborne Corps HHBn, Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Stancil COR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984299" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Stancil, the former senior noncommissioned officer for the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion speaks about her time while serving as the senior enlisted advisor for the command. Stancil relinquished her responsibility to the battalion on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept.26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)