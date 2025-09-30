Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps HHBn, Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Stancil COR

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Stancil, the former senior noncommissioned officer for the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion speaks about her time while serving as the senior enlisted advisor for the command. Stancil relinquished her responsibility to the battalion on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept.26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)

