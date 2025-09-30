Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week 2025: House Burning Exercise B-Roll

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Firefighters with Fire Station 33 conduct a house burning exercise as part of Fire Prevention Week 2025 at The Basic School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2025. Commemorating the great Chicago fire of 1871, Fire Prevention week is observed annually by the National Fire Protection Association to educate the public on fire safety and prevention strategies in order to reduce the risk of fire-related injuries and deaths. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

