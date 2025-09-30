Fire Prevention Week 2025: House Burning Exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters with Fire Station 33 conduct a house burning exercise as part of Fire Prevention Week 2025 at The Basic School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2025. Commemorating the great Chicago fire of 1871, Fire Prevention week is observed annually by the National Fire Protection Association to educate the public on fire safety and prevention strategies in order to reduce the risk of fire-related injuries and deaths. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)