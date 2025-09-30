B-Roll of the exercise on 20251002. the exercise involved both Keesler AFB and the city of Biloxi in a joint effort to respond to a simulated plane crash and subsequence fall out and injuries to civilians.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984279
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-GZ889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111339765
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Planecrash EXERCISE 20251002, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.