Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Bridget Donovan 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    Members of Special Operations Command North, in coordination with DoD partners, Operational Energy-Innovation and Program Executive Office for Combat Support and Combat Service Support, prepare to conduct experimentation of a long-range precision aerial delivery system during ARCTIC EDGE 25 (AE25) near Tok, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2025. AE25 provided Special Operations Command North the opportunity to test a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in the Arctic in support of globally integrated layered defense of the homeland. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (Department of Defense video by Bridget Donovan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984269
    VIRIN: 250828-A-PJ643-1001
    Filename: DOD_111339555
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: TOK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25, by Bridget Donovan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCTIC EDGE 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download