    CBOA 2025 Recap

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    CBOA is a week-long user assessment that provides critical Warfighter input into form, fit, and function of early Science & Technology prototypes utilized within a relevant operational environment.

    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    CBOA 2025

