    DCMA Regional Command Standdown Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Patrick Tremblay and Douglas Key

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency stands down its Eastern, Central and Western Regional Commands at a ceremony held during the agency’s All Commanders and Deputies Conference in Norther Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984254
    VIRIN: 250918-D-D0449-2001
    Filename: DOD_111339301
    Length: 00:57:00
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA Regional Command Standdown Ceremony, by Patrick Tremblay and Douglas Key, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Contract Management Agency
    DCMA

