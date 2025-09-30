U.S. Army Soldiers take part in patrol lane testing as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Expert Soldier Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025.
|10.01.2025
|10.02.2025 10:09
|B-Roll
|984252
|251002-A-IR446-3045
|DOD_111339239
|00:02:33
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
This work, 21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge: Patrol Lanes B-Roll, by PFC Kadence Connors
