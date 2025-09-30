Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge: Patrol Lanes B-Roll

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in patrol lane testing as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Expert Soldier Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984252
    VIRIN: 251002-A-IR446-3045
    Filename: DOD_111339239
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge: Patrol Lanes B-Roll, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

