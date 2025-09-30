SECNAV, CNO, CMC Government Shutdown Message

Support is available to help Sailors, Marines, civilians and their families lessen the impact of the government shutdown. The resources linked below offer assistance.
@USMC: https://www.marines.mil/lapse-of-appropriations
@US Navy: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/display-news/Article/4319360/fy26-lapse-of-appropriations-department-of-the-navy-resources-for-sailors-marin/
|10.01.2025
|10.02.2025 07:44
|Video Productions
|984249
|251001-N-TC847-1001
|DOD_111339153
|00:03:12
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|3
|3
