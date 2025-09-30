Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV, CNO, CMC Government Shutdown Message

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Support is available to help Sailors, Marines, civilians and their families lessen the impact of the government shutdown. The resources linked below offer assistance.

    For more information visit:
    @USMC: https://www.marines.mil/lapse-of-appropriations
    @US Navy: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/display-news/Article/4319360/fy26-lapse-of-appropriations-department-of-the-navy-resources-for-sailors-marin/

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 07:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

