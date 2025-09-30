USS Benfold Change of Homeport

250930-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 30, 2025) — The USS Benfold departs Japan to return to the U.S. after 10 years of being based in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 21:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|984234
|VIRIN:
|250930-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111338877
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
