    USS Benfold Change of Homeport

    JAPAN

    09.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250930-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 30, 2025) — The USS Benfold departs Japan to return to the U.S. after 10 years of being based in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    USS Benfold (DDG 65)
    Yokosuka Base
    japan

