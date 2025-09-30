III MEF Information Group Plans Zombie Run on Camp Hansen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, commanding officer of III MEF Information Group, and Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, the senior enlisted leader for III MEF Information Group, discuss Zombie Run 2025 community event on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The III MIG is hosting the Zombie Run, a community 5K event open to all status of forces agreement members on Okinawa, as a fundraiser for III MIG events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)