U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, commanding officer of III MEF Information Group, and Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, the senior enlisted leader for III MEF Information Group, discuss Zombie Run 2025 community event on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The III MIG is hosting the Zombie Run, a community 5K event open to all status of forces agreement members on Okinawa, as a fundraiser for III MIG events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984233
|VIRIN:
|250929-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111338834
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Information Group Plans Zombie Run on Camp Hansen, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.