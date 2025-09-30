Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF Information Group Plans Zombie Run on Camp Hansen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, commanding officer of III MEF Information Group, and Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, the senior enlisted leader for III MEF Information Group, discuss Zombie Run 2025 community event on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The III MIG is hosting the Zombie Run, a community 5K event open to all status of forces agreement members on Okinawa, as a fundraiser for III MIG events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984233
    VIRIN: 250929-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111338834
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Information Group Plans Zombie Run on Camp Hansen, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    zombie run 5k
    III MIG
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download