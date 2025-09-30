Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Field Training

    GERMANY

    08.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct access control point and medical training on the Urban Operations Mount Site at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. These exercises help train Soldiers to enforce security measures and manage obstacles during real-world missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984231
    VIRIN: 250825-A-PT551-2231
    Filename: DOD_111338626
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: DE

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

