U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct access control point and medical training on the Urban Operations Mount Site at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. These exercises help train Soldiers to enforce security measures and manage obstacles during real-world missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984231
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-PT551-2231
|Filename:
|DOD_111338626
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MP Field Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
