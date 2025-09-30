Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC E2B

    GERMANY

    09.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Isaiah Herrera, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, participates in the Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025. The testing consists of more than 30 hands-on events Soldiers must successfully complete to earn the badge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984230
    VIRIN: 250929-A-PT551-9788
    Filename: DOD_111338606
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC E2B, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

