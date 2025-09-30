U.S. Army Spc. Isaiah Herrera, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, participates in the Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025. The testing consists of more than 30 hands-on events Soldiers must successfully complete to earn the badge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984230
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-PT551-9788
|Filename:
|DOD_111338606
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC E2B, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
