Members participating at the 2025 Falcon Peak Counter-UAS Experiment speak about the Fly-away kit and it's capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 18:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984226
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-XK411-7032
|Filename:
|DOD_111338480
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Peak 2025 Fly-away Kit, by SSgt Tristan Biese and SSgt Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.