    Falcon Peak 2025 JIATF 401 & DIU partnership

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese and Staff Sgt. Seth Haddix

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members participating at the 2025 Falcon Peak Counter-UAS Experiment speak about the JIATF 401 & DIU partnership.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 18:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984224
    VIRIN: 250918-F-XK411-9180
    Filename: DOD_111338473
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Peak 2025 JIATF 401 & DIU partnership, by SSgt Tristan Biese and SSgt Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS

