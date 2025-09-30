Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Government Shutdown Effects | Col. John McRae

    COTTAGE GROVE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper and Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard’s Director of Operations, Army Col. John McRae, talks about how the 2025 federal government shutdown will affect the more than 13,000 Airmen and Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard. Interview by Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya, state public affairs officer. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    TAGS

    Government Shutdown
    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard

