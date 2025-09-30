MIAMI (Sept. 30, 2025) – In the past 12 months, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), in coordination with Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, interagency partners, and allied nations, seized or disrupted more than one million pounds of cocaine during counterdrug operations. The effort denied transnational criminal organizations an estimated $11.34 billion in revenue and removed 377 million potential lethal doses from circulation. These operations demonstrate the United States’ commitment to protecting the homeland by disrupting the flow of illicit drugs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Christopher Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984210
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-KR213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111338278
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Record-breaking 1 million pounds of cocaine seized and destroyed, denying cartels and narco-terrorists $11B, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.