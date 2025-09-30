Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Record-breaking 1 million pounds of cocaine seized and destroyed, denying cartels and narco-terrorists $11B

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (Sept. 30, 2025) – In the past 12 months, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), in coordination with Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, interagency partners, and allied nations, seized or disrupted more than one million pounds of cocaine during counterdrug operations. The effort denied transnational criminal organizations an estimated $11.34 billion in revenue and removed 377 million potential lethal doses from circulation. These operations demonstrate the United States’ commitment to protecting the homeland by disrupting the flow of illicit drugs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Christopher Bermudez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984210
    VIRIN: 250929-F-KR213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111338278
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Record-breaking 1 million pounds of cocaine seized and destroyed, denying cartels and narco-terrorists $11B, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    USSOUTHCOM
    Counter drug operations
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Joint Interagency Task Force - South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download