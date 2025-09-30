Record-breaking 1 million pounds of cocaine seized and destroyed, denying cartels and narco-terrorists $11B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MIAMI (Sept. 30, 2025) – In the past 12 months, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), in coordination with Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, interagency partners, and allied nations, seized or disrupted more than one million pounds of cocaine during counterdrug operations. The effort denied transnational criminal organizations an estimated $11.34 billion in revenue and removed 377 million potential lethal doses from circulation. These operations demonstrate the United States’ commitment to protecting the homeland by disrupting the flow of illicit drugs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Christopher Bermudez)