Why Dredging Matters: From Sediment to Sustainability

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts dredging operations across the Great Lakes region to maintain safe, navigable waterways and manage accumulated sediment, Buffalo, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2025. The work ensures safe navigation, protects infrastructure, and promotes sustainability by repurposing suitable (clean) sediment for shoreline protection, habitat restoration, and other beneficial uses (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).