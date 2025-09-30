Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Dredging Matters: From Sediment to Sustainability

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts dredging operations across the Great Lakes region to maintain safe, navigable waterways and manage accumulated sediment, Buffalo, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2025. The work ensures safe navigation, protects infrastructure, and promotes sustainability by repurposing suitable (clean) sediment for shoreline protection, habitat restoration, and other beneficial uses (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984206
    VIRIN: 251001-A-FB511-3848
    Filename: DOD_111338178
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Dredging Matters: From Sediment to Sustainability, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    beneficial use
    Buffalo District
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    dredging

