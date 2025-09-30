Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Mission Vision Priority

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Mission Vision Priority Video.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984205
    VIRIN: 251001-F-NC910-1001
    Filename: DOD_111338100
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Mission Vision Priority, by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vision
    Readiness
    priority
    lethality
    mission

