USS Arlington (LPD 24) Conducts Flight Deck Operations For SINKEX During UNITAS 2025

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct flight deck operations for the sinking exercise (SINKEX) during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as a trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984203
|VIRIN:
|250928-N-GF276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111338093
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
