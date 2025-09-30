USS Arlington (LPD 24) Conducts Flight Deck Operations For SINKEX During UNITAS 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct flight deck operations for the sinking exercise (SINKEX) during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as a trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash/Released)