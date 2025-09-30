Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) Conducts Flight Deck Operations For SINKEX During UNITAS 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    09.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct flight deck operations for the sinking exercise (SINKEX) during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as a trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984203
    VIRIN: 250928-N-GF276-1001
    Filename: DOD_111338093
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) Conducts Flight Deck Operations For SINKEX During UNITAS 2025, by PO2 Preston Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNITAS, UNITAS 2025, Navy 250, Warfighting, Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download