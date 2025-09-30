Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USTRANSCOM Mission in Motion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command is one of eleven combatant commands, USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighter command to project and sustain combat power at a time and place of the nation's choosing. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 13:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984202
    VIRIN: 251001-F-MV819-1006
    Filename: DOD_111338088
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM Mission in Motion, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USTRANSCOM
    logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download